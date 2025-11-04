NFL Week 9 Results

This week I picked nine games correctly and five incorrectly, moving up to the 72.1st percentile among players of ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em Game. Correct picks in green, incorrect picks in red:
- Baltimore Ravens beat Miami Dolphins
- Chicago Bears beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
- Green Bay Packers beat Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Tennessee Titans
- New England Patriots beat Atlanta Falcons
- San Francisco 49ers beat New York Giants
- Indianapolis Colts beat Pittsburgh Steelers
- Denver Broncos beat Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams beat New Orleans Saints
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo Bills*
- Seattle Seahawks beat Washington Commanders
- Dallas Cowboys beat Arizona Cardinals
The Chiefs' loss to the Bills was disappointing, but not unexpected. As far as the claims that there's some dark officiating conspiracy to benefit the Chiefs, I only saw one really bad call in the game, and its badness was in the NFL rules, not in the officiating itself:
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drew a flag/penalty for intentional grounding, when what actually happened was that the ball got tipped in the air by a Bills player. It wasn't so visually obvious that the refs couldn't be forgiven for not seeing it. The Chiefs threw a challenge flag, but that particular type of call was not reviewable on replay under NFL rules, so the penalty stood.
It may or may not have changed the game's outcome. Coming into this game, the Bills had been beating the Chiefs 57% of the time when the game was in Buffalo, so like I said, not unexpected.
