NFL Week 11 Picks

Week 11 of the NFL season starts tonight when the Jets and Patriots face off. My picks:
- New England Patriots beat New York Jets
- Miami Dolphins beat Washington Commanders
- Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Buffalo Bills*
- Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
- Chicago Bears beat Minnesota Vikings*
- Green Bay Packers beat New York Giants
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Los Angeles Rams beat Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland Browns
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions beat Philadelphia Eagles
- Dallas Cowboys beat Las Vegas Raiders
"Upset" picks -- predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
