Thursday, November 13, 2025

NFL Week 11 Picks

Week 11 of the NFL season starts tonight when the Jets and Patriots face off. My picks:

  • New England Patriots beat New York Jets
  • Miami Dolphins beat Washington Commanders
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
  • Chicago Bears beat Minnesota Vikings*
  • Green Bay Packers beat New York Giants
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Los Angeles Rams beat Seattle Seahawks
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland Browns
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver Broncos
  • Detroit Lions beat Philadelphia Eagles
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Las Vegas Raiders
"Upset" picks --  predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.

