Tuesday, November 18, 2025

NFL Week 11 Results

Not a bad week -- 11 right, four wrong. Correct picks in green, incorrect picks in red. I'm in the 76.3rd percentile among players in ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em Game.

  • New England Patriots beat New York Jets
  • Miami Dolphins beat Washington Commanders
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
  • Chicago Bears beat Minnesota Vikings*
  • Green Bay Packers beat New York Giants
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Los Angeles Rams beat Seattle Seahawks
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland Browns
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver Broncos
  • Detroit Lions beat Philadelphia Eagles
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Las Vegas Raiders


The Chiefs' loss to the Broncos was disappoint, but not terribly surprising.

