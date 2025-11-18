NFL Week 11 Results

Not a bad week -- 11 right, four wrong. Correct picks in green, incorrect picks in red. I'm in the 76.3rd percentile among players in ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em Game.
- New England Patriots beat New York Jets
- Miami Dolphins beat Washington Commanders
- Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Buffalo Bills*
- Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
- Chicago Bears beat Minnesota Vikings*
- Green Bay Packers beat New York Giants
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Los Angeles Rams beat Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland Browns
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions beat Philadelphia Eagles
- Dallas Cowboys beat Las Vegas Raiders
The Chiefs' loss to the Broncos was disappoint, but not terribly surprising.
No comments:
Post a Comment