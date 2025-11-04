Closing on Friday ...

That's a rear aerial view of the property. At the very top you can see the "road" access (the entrance to the property is at the top right). The rear 1/2 to 2/3 of the property, with the house on it, is fenced with two gates (a walk-in gate directly in front, a vehicle gate to the left in front of those outbuildings).
The outbuildings are an electrified shed (reddish roof, well is right behind it; I'll be building a protective wellhouse for it Real Soon Now) and what looks like it may have been a dog kennel (green roof); I plan to turn the latter into a chicken enclosure. I plan to almost immediately purchase one of those fabric "garages" large enough to hold my two motorcycles, push mower, etc. and put it right outside the vehicle gate.
I rode out there yesterday for a specific purpose: Checking cell reception. The local cable Internet company was supposed to be ready to serve that area by the end of October, but isn't. So we're trying to decide between Starlink, AT&T DSL, or 5G.
I think 5G is probably a bad idea, as I only got 2-3 bars while walking around the house. While there, I met three of my neighbors. The first one didn't respond when I asked about Internet access options:
Of the other two, one uses AT&T and is happy with it, the other uses Starlink and is happy with it.
We're paid up on rent at this place through the end of the year, so we get to take our time moving. I may grab a cheap pay-as-you-go hotspot and use that at the new place until we settle on a choice (the cable company may be out there very shortly; my son prefers DSL, I lean toward Starlink, my wife is undecided, my daughter doesn't care).
