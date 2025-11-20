Psuedonymous Trolls Are Sometimes Actually Helpful!

Then one of the trolls (or, more likely, one of the sock puppet names used by a single pseudonymous trolls) decided to play the "can you afford $600" card again (based on a past post about why I wouldn't pay $600 for a monitor when the $60 TV does just what I need anyway).
Thanks, pseudonymous troll! I just ordered two of these (not an affiliate link). I ordered through Amazon, but am picking them up in a couple of hours at my local Best Buy.
It makes more sense to get these during the move than to wait. I knew I was going to do it soon, but why get my desktop rig all set up, cabled, etc., with the old monitors, then have to tear it down again? This way I'll just have to do it once.
They're Amazon Fire TVs, but I doubt I'll use that functionality. If I want to watch TV, I'll do it on the living room big screen, which we have a Roku and an antenna attached to. They're "only" 720p rather than 1080 or 4k, but really how much resolution do you need for editing text, etc.? Even for watching TV, back before I upgraded to an unlimited bandwidth plan, I streamed at SDTV resolution and didn't find it burdensome.
