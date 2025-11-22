Saturday, November 22, 2025

A Mundane But Satisfying "New Home"/Holiday Purchase

Part of the moving strategy is looking at things we have, deciding whether we need those things or can donate them to Goodwill (or throw them in the trash), and if we need those things, deciding whether to keep the versions we have or buy new ones.

Our 6-quart slow cooker is pretty old (we've had it since before we moved to Florida 13 years ago), its exterior has a dent in it (from that move), and I anecdotally notice over the last couple of years that its slow cooking is, well, slower (heating element starting to give up, maybe?).

And Thanksgiving is next Thursday. We generally cook a ham for family holiday dinners*, and I like to do that in a slow cooker, with half a can of Dr. Pepper for the liquid, and the ham lightly dusted with brown sugar.

Also, our new house has recently installed appliances -- refrigerator, range, dishwasher, over-the-range microwave -- all Whirlpool, all in stainless steel.

On a quick search, Whirlpool doesn't seem to make a slow cooker. But I came across a pretty good "early Black Friday deal" on Amazon (not an affiliate link) that at least matches the stainless steel part:


So that's on the way.

* We very seldom cook a whole turkey for Thanksgiving or Christmas. More trouble than it's worth, and both Tamara and I really just like sandwiches from the leftover turkey much better than the holiday meal turkey itself. Sometimes we buy and cook a turkey breast, then pull/shred it, throw it in the fridge, and have turkey sandwiches for a few days as if we'd done a holiday turkey.
