A Mundane But Satisfying "New Home"/Holiday Purchase

Our 6-quart slow cooker is pretty old (we've had it since before we moved to Florida 13 years ago), its exterior has a dent in it (from that move), and I anecdotally notice over the last couple of years that its slow cooking is, well, slower (heating element starting to give up, maybe?).
And Thanksgiving is next Thursday. We generally cook a ham for family holiday dinners*, and I like to do that in a slow cooker, with half a can of Dr. Pepper for the liquid, and the ham lightly dusted with brown sugar.
Also, our new house has recently installed appliances -- refrigerator, range, dishwasher, over-the-range microwave -- all Whirlpool, all in stainless steel.
On a quick search, Whirlpool doesn't seem to make a slow cooker. But I came across a pretty good "early Black Friday deal" on Amazon (not an affiliate link) that at least matches the stainless steel part:
So that's on the way.
* We very seldom cook a whole turkey for Thanksgiving or Christmas. More trouble than it's worth, and both Tamara and I really just like sandwiches from the leftover turkey much better than the holiday meal turkey itself. Sometimes we buy and cook a turkey breast, then pull/shred it, throw it in the fridge, and have turkey sandwiches for a few days as if we'd done a holiday turkey.
