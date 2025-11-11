Ah, One of THOSE Mornings

My work day is generally broken up into several 2-3 hour periods. The first one is 4:30am to 6:30am, when I wrap up the morning's edition of Rational Review News Digest and several other things. The several other things didn't happen during that period this morning because when I woke up my web host was doing MySQL database maintenance, meaning Wordpress was down. That meant a much slower, manual work flow, so I'm already behind the curve. The only REAL purpose of this blog post is as a sort of palate cleanser.
We're doing a "final walk-thru" of the new house this afternoon. I didn't know that was a thing, but the realtor called yesterday and asked if we'd like to, so why not? After that, between other other work stuff, I'll get some packing done. We may be taking our time getting completely moved, but we'll start moving stuff immediately, and once there's stuff at the new house, I think at least one person should be overnighting there. It's not a high-crime area, but why take the risk?
The Starlink equipment arrives today, so I'll probably get that service started by the end of the week at the latest and start working there too (our billing cycle for the provider at the current place ends/starts on the 28th).
