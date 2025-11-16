So, That's Done

The setup took a little while (mostly Starlink powering up, connecting, and self-configuring), but wasn't very difficult. Set the dish on the ground on its "kickstand," run a proprietary cable (15 meters long) to the router, plug the router's power supply in, create a wifi network in the Starlink phone app, then you get an hour of Internet service that you can use to set up your account. While you can use the Starlink app to figure out your best placement/direction before doing any of that, you can also tweak it for absolute best reception using the app once you're up and running. I'd say that the whole thing took less than half an hour, including running the cable under the house from the router location to the dish location.
I can't really comment on performance yet; there was a software update to install, and my understanding is that the speeds actually get better after using it a bit as Starlink picks out the satellites you're best connected to for optimal performance. And I was running it on my phone and on an old Chromebook, neither of which are really very fast no matter how they're connected. I'll know more when I get my work rig set up over there, which should be within the next week
As long as the performance is at all acceptable, I'll be happy -- not only is it cheaper than my current ISP, but I don't have to worry about my ISP's cables going down in a storm.
