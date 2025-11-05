Wednesday, November 05, 2025

I was skeptical about these mirrors

They're really small. They look like something you might see coming toward you at the dentist's office. 

But they looked pretty solid, and my main problem with bar-end mirrors is that they tend to not want to stay in place and require constant adjustment while the bike is moving if I want to see the road behind me.

And they were cheap.

Before ordering them, I looked into Florida's motorcycle mirror laws. There's no minimum size -- just a requirement that they allow the rider to see the road 200 feet behind the motorcycle.

Put them on and took the bike out for a test ride yesterday. They work fine.  In fact, so far I like them better than my larger mirrors; My height, the handlebars' height, and the positioning of the mirrors happen to combine naturally to require less head and eye movement on my part when checking them, and they give me a clear view.



