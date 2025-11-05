I was skeptical about these mirrors

But they looked pretty solid, and my main problem with bar-end mirrors is that they tend to not want to stay in place and require constant adjustment while the bike is moving if I want to see the road behind me.
And they were cheap.
Before ordering them, I looked into Florida's motorcycle mirror laws. There's no minimum size -- just a requirement that they allow the rider to see the road 200 feet behind the motorcycle.
Put them on and took the bike out for a test ride yesterday. They work fine. In fact, so far I like them better than my larger mirrors; My height, the handlebars' height, and the positioning of the mirrors happen to combine naturally to require less head and eye movement on my part when checking them, and they give me a clear view.
