A Thought on the Situation Room Situation: What if it's Really Not About Trump?

The most obvious big grain of salt is that the story is 1) from CNN and 2) relies on anonymous sources. So don't bet the family farm on it being accurate (White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that a meeting took place, but I haven't found anything confirming the claim that it was in the Situation Room).
Let's assume, though, that it is true that the meeting occurred, and that the venue was the Situation Room.
To my mind, that actually looks better, not worse, for Donald Trump when it comes to the question of why he doesn't want the Epstein files released.
The Situation Room really ought to be called the "Secret Shit What Relates to National Security" room. It's an "intelligence management complex," run by the National Security Council for the president and other top-tier officials. Meetings. Briefings. Routing of classified information within/between the executive branch / military. And so on, and so forth.
One need not go very far out on a limb to assert that Epstein was almost certainly, among other things, an intelligence operative who worked with Mossad (and possibly other agencies from other countries).
That reasonably well-established fact, coupled with a Situation Room meeting over the Epstein files, is at least plausibly explained by the possibility that those files contain material that would, if released "compromise national security" by exposing sources, methods, past operations, etc.
Which in turn would explain Trump's opposition to their release in a way that doesn't imply he himself was a participant in Epstein's sexual bacchanalia.
