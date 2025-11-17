Starlink Speeds Are ... Highly Variable

I've got the "Residential" service, which supposedly gets satellite priority over "Residential Lite" (that seems to be the only difference), but nonetheless it's a wide range of download speed -- from 50ish Mbps to 400-ish. As I'm typing this, I'm seeing 300+ (using the "speed test" function in my Starlink phone app).
I've been working over the Starlink connection for a couple of hours now and haven't had any "not connected" moments yet. Other than that I'm working on my obsolete 14" Chromebook without the travel monitor attached (I probably won't move my desktop rig to the new house until the weekend), overall pretty pleasant.
Another referral link shill-fest: If you purchase their Internet service through this link, you get a free month and so do I. Unless there are regional variations in price, their "Residential" service is $120 per month, "Residential Lite" is $80 per month. I went with the higher tier because my household has at least one, often two, people using the Internet most of the time (there's probably about a 4-hour period out of any given 24 when there's no one working, gaming, or streaming), and lots of whining if it's slow ... and the higher tier still costs about $30 per month less than Cox Cable's highest-speed, unlimited bandwidth plan (yes, cable -- no fiber available at the previous house).
Naturally, the day after the Starlink equipment arrived, one of my new neighbors told me she had a card in her mailbox saying that Cox is here now (they weren't as of early last week). So far I'm glad that they didn't catch me before I went with Starlink. Once the generator is set up, power and cable outages won't knock us offline.
No comments:
Post a Comment