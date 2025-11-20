Thursday, November 20, 2025

I Think I May Just Keep It This Way

I've mostly been riding the Italica Bulldog 150 rather than the Lifan KP Mini 150 when running back and forth between the new house and the old house. It's a fairly short distance, and that storage compartment means I can carry a few small items.

Yesterday, I ran to a nearby store (there's a small town less than two miles from the new house) for some quick groceries. Wearing a backpack for bread, chips, cold cuts, etc., I was able to fit a 12-pack of soda in that storage compartment.

Today, I put the top box on the Bulldog, meaning I can carry even more, with no need for a backpack. I previously only used that for long/multi-day trips, but I think I'll just leave it on (and hit the attaching bolts with thread locker). The Bulldog will be my permanent "around town / cargo" bike, and the Mini will be my permanent "longer trips (with saddlebags as needed) / fun" bike.



