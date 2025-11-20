I Think I May Just Keep It This Way

Yesterday, I ran to a nearby store (there's a small town less than two miles from the new house) for some quick groceries. Wearing a backpack for bread, chips, cold cuts, etc., I was able to fit a 12-pack of soda in that storage compartment.
Today, I put the top box on the Bulldog, meaning I can carry even more, with no need for a backpack. I previously only used that for long/multi-day trips, but I think I'll just leave it on (and hit the attaching bolts with thread locker). The Bulldog will be my permanent "around town / cargo" bike, and the Mini will be my permanent "longer trips (with saddlebags as needed) / fun" bike.
