Ah, now I see the catch

According to Microsoft Copilot, an 18,000-lumen, 1080p projector typically consumes 250-400 watts, while a 55" LED television averages 80 watts.
So, setting aside power draw for external speakers, at the low end I'd get four hours of viewing per kilowatt hour out of the projector, 12.5 hours of viewing per kilowatt hour out of the TV.
Not a huge raw cost difference (right now, my utility charges 9.3 cents per kilowatt hours for usages above 1,000 kilowatt hours per month), especially since I will probably mostly use the projector when watching something with Tamara. When I'm by myself, one of my 24" computer monitors (20-40 watts and usually on anyway) will be just fine for anything except a recently released blockbuster.
