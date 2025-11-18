Chilly Morning Ride ...

Got up this morning before 4:30am (my usual latest rising time), got my first block of morning work done, and realized I hadn't thought to bring my morning prescription medicines with me. Otherwise I'd have waited until later in the day to return to what's now effectively the "prior residence" for various chores.
I don't mind riding in 40-degree weather, but 6:30am is a non-optimal ride time in any weather for this area. The morning traffic surge on the main road into Gainesville (which happens to also be the main stretch of road between the two houses) is only just beginning, but public school buses are already out and creating the "hurry up and wait" effect. That didn't occur to me until I had already passed the "shortcut" turnoff onto a less-traveled route that brings me out at a stoplight.
