Thursday, November 20, 2025

NFL Week 12 Picks

Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Buffalo Bills presumably wallop the Houston Texans. My picks:

  • Buffalo Bills beat Houston Texans
  • Chicago Bears beat Pittsburgh Steelers
  • New England Patriots beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Detroit Lions beat New York Giants
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers*
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Tennessee Titans
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Indianapolis Colts
  • Baltimore Ravens beat New York Jets
  • Las Vegas Raiders beat Cleveland Browns
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Dallas Cowboys
  • Atlanta Falcons beat New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Los Angeles Rams*
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Carolina Panthers
"Upset" picks --  predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
