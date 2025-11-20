NFL Week 12 Picks

- Buffalo Bills beat Houston Texans
- Chicago Bears beat Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions beat New York Giants
- Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers*
- Seattle Seahawks beat Tennessee Titans
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Indianapolis Colts
- Baltimore Ravens beat New York Jets
- Las Vegas Raiders beat Cleveland Browns
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Arizona Cardinals
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Dallas Cowboys
- Atlanta Falcons beat New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Los Angeles Rams*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Carolina Panthers
"Upset" picks -- predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
