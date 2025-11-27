Thursday, November 27, 2025

NFL Week 13 Picks

Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off this afternoon with Thanksgiving football -- three games starting at 1pm Eastern. My picks:

  • Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Dallas Cowboys
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Chicago Bears beat Philadelphia Eagles*
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Cleveland Browns
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Houston Texans
  • Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints
  • Atlanta Falcons beat New York Jets
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Los Angeles Rams beat Carolina Panthers
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Buffalo Bills beat Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Denver Broncos beat Washington Commanders
  • New England Patriots beat New York Giants
"Upset" picks --  predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.

