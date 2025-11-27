NFL Week 13 Picks

Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off this afternoon with Thanksgiving football -- three games starting at 1pm Eastern. My picks:
- Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Dallas Cowboys
- Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Chicago Bears beat Philadelphia Eagles*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Cleveland Browns
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
- Indianapolis Colts beat Houston Texans
- Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints
- Atlanta Falcons beat New York Jets
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams beat Carolina Panthers
- Seattle Seahawks beat Minnesota Vikings
- Buffalo Bills beat Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Denver Broncos beat Washington Commanders
- New England Patriots beat New York Giants
"Upset" picks -- predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
No comments:
Post a Comment