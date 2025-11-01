Saturday, November 01, 2025

Yet Another of Fortnine's Incredibly Interesting Videos

This one is an ad for some things they sell ... wrapped in a fascinating explanation of how Google knocks down a crap ton of money not by making advertising effective, but by making advertising appear to be effective.

Note: Fortnine does not pay me for occasionally embedding their videos in my blog (or for anything else).

In fact, Fortnine probably has no idea who I am, except to the extent that I'm one of more than 2 million subscribers to their YouTube channel.

Maybe there's a spreadsheet somewhere that has a number in a cell next to my YouTube account referent, said number reflecting the number of times I've promoted their videos by sharing them, embedding them, etc.

And maybe someday someone at Fortnine will decide that number is big enough to send me a sticker to slap on my motorcycle or something like that.

But I doubt it. I just share their videos because they create really cool videos on topics I find interesting.



