Sunday, November 09, 2025

Bitcoin PSA

Whenever I spend any significant amount of Bitcoin, the price shoots up immediately after.

OK, that's anecdotal, but that's definitely how it seems to me.

I just spent $400 worth of Bitcoin*.

So if you've been thinking about "buying the dip" on Bitcoin, the next few hours is probably a great time to do that.

* Amazon gift card credit to pay for the Starlink hardware and some other "new house" stuff. Via BitRefill, and yes, that is an affiliate link. If you spend at least $200 there, we each get $5 worth of Bitcoin. They have gift cards for a lot of major retailers, so it's a great way to actually use cryptocurrency in commerce instead of just investing/trading in it.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)