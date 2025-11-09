Bitcoin PSA

OK, that's anecdotal, but that's definitely how it seems to me.
I just spent $400 worth of Bitcoin*.
So if you've been thinking about "buying the dip" on Bitcoin, the next few hours is probably a great time to do that.
* Amazon gift card credit to pay for the Starlink hardware and some other "new house" stuff. Via BitRefill, and yes, that is an affiliate link. If you spend at least $200 there, we each get $5 worth of Bitcoin. They have gift cards for a lot of major retailers, so it's a great way to actually use cryptocurrency in commerce instead of just investing/trading in it.
