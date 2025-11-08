Still Mulling the Internet Situation (Experiences/Opinions Solicited)

As I mentioned in an earlier post, I talked with two neighbors about their Internet access. One says she uses AT&T, the other Starlink.
Navigating AT&T's web site and chat support, I was told there's no service to the new house's address. So I called and talked to a human who was very helpful.
Apparently the neighbor who has AT&T has some kind of old version that is no longer offered. She's older, so for all I know it may be dial-up! They're not accepting new customers for that service tier, and don't yet offer their "fiber to node" (DSL from node to home) or 5G service there.
The area cable Internet provider is also not yet offering service to the address (their previous ETA was the end of October, but obviously they're behind schedule).
That leaves satellite or possibly some 5G offering. Based on my manual test of cell reception there (2-3 bars), I'm not optimistic that 5G would be reliable.
If it's satellite, I will be going with Starlink. They've got more satellites in orbit -- more reliable high-speed access.
I'm not really happy with their "demand fee" add-on for the equipment ... but I see the equipment can be purchased via Walmart. Do any of you have experience with Starlink in general and Walmart's equipment delivery in particular that you'd care to share?
Since we're paid up on rent through the end of 2025, we'll be able to take our time moving. Unless I reach a decision quickly, I may buy a "pay as you go" hotspot that claims to work there and use it temporarily until I decide how to go on a permanent basis. Or there may be a period in which I work from here but mostly live/sleep there (it's a five-minute motorcycle ride).
No comments:
Post a Comment