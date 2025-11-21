Quoth Captain Obvious ...

24" monitors are bigger than 19" monitors ...
I just didn't realize how much bigger they would feel in action. Definitely no more eyestrain ... and much better than the 14" Chromebook screen I used to work when I was at the new place the last few days.
While I was moving and renovating anyway, I bought a bracket to attach my Linux mini PC to the back of the right monitor instead of dedicating desk space to it. The Raspberry Pi (with a small keyboard and mouse) fits under the right riser and is plugged into the right monitor. I don't use it often, but sometimes I like to mess with it.
I'm going to have to cut a piece of 5/8" plywood to out under the left risers to level things up. I broke up a piece of sheet rock I found lying in the shed so that I could get things set up today instead of waiting.
