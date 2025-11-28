How's Your Black Friday Shopping Going?

I bought a little bit of this, a little bit of that at "early Black Friday" pricing as we started moving into the new house (a process that isn't complete but that we made a lot of progress on this week; the really large furniture is here now and we're down to stuff that can be carried in or on the family vehicles). Other than my new monitors, it was all just household stuff that I decided to replace instead of move.
Last night, I made my one gratuitous ... sort of ... Black Friday purchase: A supposedly "regular price $199.99" 1080p projector for $19.99, with a screen for it for $10 or so (I don't remember the normal price).
Our current "living room TV" is an older 55" Sanyo that belongs to my daughter (she donated it for household use when someone damaged my nice 55" Roku TV a few years ago while we were rearranging the living room). Pretty bulky even for a flat screen, and since we're moving into a pretty large living room I was thinking of getting something newer and larger. I was window-shopping 75" TVs when it occurred to me to consider a projector. Which, even absent the Black Friday deal, costs hundreds of dollars less.
In theory, I can position the projector 6-10 feet from the wall (probably on the coffee table in front of the couch), plug my Roku into it, and and get an 80-100" picture.
For "better than stock TV" sound, we have an older Sony soundbar that's been showing its age, sometimes cutting out, etc., and probably needs to just get thrown away. A couple of years ago, I picked up a pretty nice Bluetooth speaker cabinet for $5 at a garage sale. It's just "pretty nice" instead of "really nice" because its internal battery no longer holds a charge, which explains the $5 price tag. Other than that, it's solid. Since it's going in my living room, not on a tailgate at a football game, I can just plug it into the wall outlet. At least that's what I'm going to start with, to see how it works out.
If that setup works out, we'll have a 100" screen (if that's the size we settle on), and decent sound, taking up very little space and costing about $35 altogether.
If it doesn't work out, I'll go back to the 55" TV for at least a little while, and maybe we can use the projector for movie nights in the back yard or something. The cheapest 75" TV I'm seeing on sale is $400 or so; $35 doesn't seem like a bad bet.
