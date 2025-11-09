59 Doesn't SEEM That Old ...

I'm not ready to "retire" yet, or, probably, at 60.
But I have been thinking about how much I intend to blog next year.
IIRC, 650 posts has been my goal for two or three years now. And it's been a fairly easy goal, what with 365 daily Wordle hints and two posts a week during the NFL season. I'm almost there already, and it's only early November.
I'm knocking the goal down to 600 for next year. It's quite possible that I'll decide I'm tired of Wordle and/or the NFL.
If the former, I'll have a lot to do to cover the absence of that particular feature, probably with political posts (next year's midterm congressional elections should be interesting).
Giving up on the latter wouldn't affect my totals that much -- less than 50 posts altogether per year -- and I strongly suspect that the Chiefs "dynasty" since Mahomes came in has ended. They lost the Super Bowl last year and while CBS Sports still ranks them as the second mostly likely team to make (and win) the Bowl, after the Bills, I'm not buying it. All good things must come to an end.
So 600 posts in 2026 it is.
