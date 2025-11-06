Greatly Exaggerated

I'm hearing a lot of that talk. Not just from Democrats crowing over their sweep of Tuesday's bigger (and some smaller) elections, but also from Donald Trump predicting the GOP's demise if the Senate doesn't uncork the "nuclear option" to end the federal shutdown.
Whenever I come across that stuff, I think of a 1996 book edited (and partly written by) my late friend R.W. Bradford of Liberty magazine. Title? The Last Democrat: Why Bill Clinton Will Be the Last Democrat Americans Elect President.
It's an essay collection in which Bradford and other libertarians, conservatives, etc. discuss the death of the Democratic Party 30 years ago.
Which, as you may remember, hadn't actually happened. And still hasn't happened yet (there have been two Democrat presidents since Clinton, even excluding life-long progressive Democrat Donald Trump from the count).
Yes, it's possible that one of America's two "major" political parties will collapse and be replaced by a current or future "third party," just like the Republicans eclipsed the Whigs in the 1850s.
Possible, but less likely now than then after 135 years of "ballot access" jiggery-pokery to ensure the Republican/Democrat duopoly.
And of course, someday the United States will cease to exist in its current configuration, possibly taking one or both of those "major" parties to the grave with it.
But that's not going to happen just because the Democrats won a mayoralty, two governorships, and a California ballot question. Especially since that mayoralty is more likely to help Republicans than Democrats in future elections.
It's too early to start predicting next year's US House and Senate elections, but even if the Democrats are able to get majorities in one or both houses of Congress, the GOP will still be a large (and the largest) minority party. Just like they were for about 40 years before the 1994 "Republican Revolution."
So, if you're a Republican who wants the GOP to survive, don't panic. And if you support any other party and want the GOP to disappear, it's years -- decades, even -- early to start popping the corks on your champagne bottles.
No comments:
Post a Comment