Thursday, November 06, 2025

NFL Week 10 Picks

Week 10 of the NFL season starts tonight with the Las Vegas Raiders playing the Denver Broncos. My picks:
  • Denver Broncos beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Chicago Bears beat New York Giants
  • Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Cleveland Browns beat New York Jets
  • New England Patriots beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
  • Carolina Panthers beat New Orleans Saints
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams*
  • Detroit Lions beat Washington Commanders
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Green Bay Packers

"Upset" picks --  predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)