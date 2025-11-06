NFL Week 10 Picks

Week 10 of the NFL season starts tonight with the Las Vegas Raiders playing the Denver Broncos. My picks:
- Denver Broncos beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Indianapolis Colts beat Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears beat New York Giants
- Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins
- Baltimore Ravens beat Minnesota Vikings
- Cleveland Browns beat New York Jets
- New England Patriots beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
- Carolina Panthers beat New Orleans Saints
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans
- Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Detroit Lions beat Washington Commanders
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Green Bay Packers
"Upset" picks -- predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
