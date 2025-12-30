Tuesday, December 30, 2025

NFL Week 17 Results

Wow, that was a pretty crappy week for my predictive abilities -- seven right, nine wrong. As a result, I moved down a whopping 0.1% in ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game, from the 79.6th percentile to the 79.5th. So I guess a lot of other players had bad weeks too. Correct picks in green, incorrect picks in red:

  • Dallas Cowboys beat Washington Commanders
  • Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Denver Broncos beat Kansas City Chiefs
  • Houston Texans beat Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Green Bay Packers beat Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Carolina Panthers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
  • Tennessee Titans beat New Orleans Saints*
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Indianapolis Colts
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Miami Dolphins
  • New England Patriots beat New York Jets
  • Las Vegas Raiders beat New York Giants*
  • Buffalo Bills beat Philadelphia Eagles
  • Chicago Bears beat San Francisco 49ers*
  • Los Angeles Rams beat Atlanta Falcons
While I'm not terribly enthused about the post-season, I'm glad that the Jaguars will make the playoffs (wild card berth if they lose to the Titans and the Texans beat Indianapolis in Week 18; otherwise, the Jaguars take the AFC South).
