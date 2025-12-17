NFL Week 15 Results

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears beat Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- New England Patriots beat Buffalo Bills*
- New York Giants beat Washington Commanders
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat New York Jets
- Houston Texans beat Arizona Cardinals
- Denver Broncos beat Green Bay Packers
- Detroit Lions beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Carolina Panthers beat New Orleans Saints
- San Francisco 49ers beat Tennessee Titans
- Seattle Seahawks beat Indianapolis Colts
- Dallas Cowboys beat Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins beat Pittsburgh Steelers*
The big story of the week, of course, is that the playoffs will be Kansas-City-Chiefs-free for the first time since 2014. And even if they weren't excluded already, a season-ending injury for QB Patrick Mahomes (torn ACL) would have probably stopped them at the wild card round instead of taking them to the AFC championship game for the eighth year in a row, or the Super Bowl for the fourth year in a row.
A poor season for the Chiefs makes the NFL generally less interesting to me, but I'll continue to make picks, and to cheer for my second favorite team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
No comments:
Post a Comment