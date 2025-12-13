It's Here.

Canvas could use some work? Oh, yes. That will factor into my decision as to whether to keep it "pop-out" or frame it in. The guy did leave me a partial roll of canvas repair tape, so that's all good.
He also left me two boxes of vinyl flooring -- I'll have to decide if I want to bother with that or not.
All it seems to be missing is one pair of the poles for bracing the pop-out beds. I'll find some of those, or just make my own.
As big as I'd like? No. But big enough to be a home office / podcast studio, and the price was definitely right.
Updates, Saturday afternoon:
It wasn't missing the brace poles for one pop-out after all -- they were under the mattress at that end, perfectly logical but I didn't think to look there. Found them while cleaning.
The AC works, but the house breaker I'm on doesn't carry enough amps to sustain it. Since I'm not that big on AC, not problem -- it has a "fan" setting. I expect the breaker will be plenty to handle my energy-efficient computer, energy-efficient monitors, lights, etc.
It had a "roll it out, set it up" awning on the side, but it wasn't in good repair, so I just took it completely off. If I want outdoor shelter, I'll buy one of those cheap pop-up canopies.
I'm undecided as to whether I'll use the included "dinette" as a desk, or pull it out and put my actual desk in its place. Gotta do some measuring.
The canvas is pretty hammered in places. I'll get some canvas repair tape, but may also just tarp over the "pop-outs." Since I have not travel plans for the camper, I can pretty much improvise as I please. So far I'm very happy with what I got for what I spent.
