Camper Recommendations Bleg

That's kind of a compromise.
For quite some time, I've thought I'd like to find and buy an old trailer and build a tiny house on it. The original idea was that my youngest might get involved and then decide to "move out of the house" and into it, and if not then I'd just use it for man cave activities (playing guitar, perhaps setting up a little studio and going back to podcast), maybe even using it regularly as my home office.
But really, by the time I found an appropriate trailer, bought the lumber, etc., and framed the thing up, I'd have spent a lot more money than if I just bought a used "pop-up" or 17- or 20-foot camper. And the latter would probably be easier vis a vis title, plates, etc. I'm seeing "pop-ups" from $500-$1000 and regular camper trailers in reasonably good condition for $1-2k in my area.
Thing is, the last time I had anything to do with campers, it was as a kid and they were the kind that you put on over the bed of a pickup truck. So I know very little about them.
The only specs I'm firm on is that I want a trailer-hitch-towable (not "fifth wheel") camper, not a motorized RV, and that I want at least a 16-footer and not more than a 23-footer.
I suspect a "pop-up" may be less desirable simply because I'm less interested in towing the thing to camping spots than I am in setting it up semi-permanently and using it on a daily or near-daily basis. But I could be wrong on that. Maybe a "pop-up" would be just fine. Probably less hurricane-damage vulnerable, as when one was coming I could just pop it back down until the storm passed.
I'm not too worried about plumbing. It would be parked convenient to the house, so I would likely not even bother with whatever's involved in hooking that stuff up. Electric needs would likely be minimal -- computer/TV stuff, but once again, near the house so no fridge needs, etc., and if it's too hot or cold I'd probably just stay inside rather than run heat or AC out there.
Anyway, y'all got recommendations based on experience? If so, please share. Right now the two campers on my radar are a 17' 2004 Fleetwood "pop-up" and a 17' 2001 Keystone Cabana.
No comments:
Post a Comment