The Camper Climate Control Plan

Yesterday, when the temperature hit the mid-70s, the office became just a little uncomfortably warm, even with a fan running, so when we get into real Florida weather, I'd expect it to be nearly intolerable. The rooftop AC unit on the camper didn't seem to do much except throw a house breaker, and now it is tarped over anyway.
No problem -- I happen to have a "portable" air conditioner in storage. While (according to my measurement estimates) it would fit inside the camper, I'm actually expecting that I will place it outside, either next to one of the windows or under one of the pop-outs, with an improvised duct to direct the cold air into the cabin. It's a 12.5k BTU unit, which should be more than sufficient to cool the area in question. I'll need to figure out where its temperature sensor is, though, if I want to be able to just set its thermostat instead of manually turning it on and off.
Other than some additional weather-proofing, getting the ergonomics right for my desktop set-up, and perhaps hanging a better cabin light (solar), I've got this thing about where I want it. I plan to use it for at least six months, and more likely a year, before deciding if I want to move up to something bigger.
