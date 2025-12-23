F*CK the Kansas City Chiefs

On a quick search, the Chiefs seem to have turned a profit of more than $100 million last year, and that number seems to have been rising annually over time.
But they want taxpayers to buy them a new stadium.
They could have set aside a buck per ticket from the outrageous prices over the years, or earmarked branded merch profits for the "building fund," or whatever, but no ... they're not asking their fans to help them out, they're commanding the non-Chiefs-fan taxpayer to fork over because REASONS.
Boo. Fuck that. Fuck them.
When the Cardinals baseball franchise pulled that shit on me as a St. Louis-area taxpayer, my response (submitted to, but not published by, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch) was that they should at least be willing to commemorate the mugging by renaming themselves "the St. Louis Welfare Queens"), and I never bought another ticket.
My hatred for the (now Los Angeles based) Rams is based entirely on them getting a taxpayer-funded stadium in St. Louis, then fleeing the state when they couldn't get ANOTHER one while the first one was still functional.
Yeah, I know other teams do it too. But the Chiefs are supposed to be better than that.
