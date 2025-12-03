NFL Week 14 Picks

- Detroit Lions beat Dallas Cowboys
- Seattle Seahawks beat Atlanta Falcons
- Cleveland Browns beat Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders beat Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New Orleans Saints
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Indianapolis Colts*
- Baltimore Ravens beat Pittsburgh Steelers
- Buffalo Bills beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Denver Broncos beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Chicago Bears beat Green Bay Packers*
- Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona Cardinals
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Philadelphia Eagles
"Upset" picks -- predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
I don't follow "sports analysis" very closely, but I came across this "power rankings" column yesterday. It's ... interesting. I disagree with the inclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs as "strong challengers" to go all the way to the Super Bowl. I suspect they'll make the Wild Card playoff round by the skin of their teeth, but I'll be very surprised if they make it to the AFC Championship Game, let alone the Super Bowl.
At this point, I expect the AFC Championship to come down to either the Broncos or the Jaguars against the Patriots, and the NFC to come down to either the Cowboys or the Bears against the Rams. But things could change.
