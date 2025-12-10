A Camper, Maybe

It will definitely be a "renovation" project, with the renovations already partly done. It's an old Jayco pop-up that's been used as a hunting cabin. If I get it -- and I'm leaning toward that -- the price will be $720, including the guy towing it to my house instead of me borrowing a friend's truck to go get it.
The renovation jobs that have already been done relate to "gutting" the thing. The sink and stove have already been removed. Since I would have done that anyway (I won't be living in it, just using it for "man cave" and maybe home office/podcast studio functions), that just means some junk I don't have to haul off.
From photos, the floors don't look great ... but the guy is throwing in two boxes of vinyl flooring to address that, and I already have some flooring anyway (our new house got new flooring recently and there was some left over).
The canvas "needs work," because of course it does. But my tentative plan is to get rid of the canvas and frame in "real" walls. I think I can do that for $200 at most -- plywood, a large plexiglass sheet for a nice window, and some hardware to make things collapsible so that the pop-up can still be popped down (more likely because a hurricane is coming than because I want to take it anywhere). I even have some paint (again, left over from the remodel of our new house) if I want to give it an interior paint job, and a friend with the requisite commercial spray equipment if I want to do the exterior.
About 16' collapsed, about 21' popped up and out. I may leave the pop-outs in canvas but refurbish them rather than trying to frame collapsible stuff for them.
Bonus features: The AC works, and it comes with the adapter to let the thing use household power.
I don't plan to use household power forever, though. Once I get the thing remodeled the way I want, the next step will be collapsible rooftop solar.
Still tentative, but if the deal happens I'll post before, during, and after photos of the renovation.
