Work In Progress ...

Now it has a "porch," thanks to some free pallets in reasonably good shape, too.
Instead of framing exterior walls to replace the canvas and vinyl on the sides, I'm first going to experiment with cutting plywood to fit (I have some leftover 3/8" stock lying around unused, so it's a "free" experiment) and working out a clamping mechanism to hold it in place. If that seems to work well, I'll cut suitable window holes out of the plywood and put in either clear plastic of decent weight, or maybe go full plexiglass. While wind resistance and waterproofing are obvious priorities, my ambition is to come up with a set of walls that are easily popped in and out so that the camper can still be closed up if I want to move it or if a hurricane is inbound.
I've not really done much with the interior yet other than hanging a plastic curtain on one side (to be replaced with heavier "blackout" panels, probably) and some cleaning (including spraying various canvas surfaces with vinegar to kill as much mold as possible, even though most of the canvas will hopefully be coming out).
My target date for moving my home office into it is Friday, as that's when I have a heavy-duty extension cord arriving to power my computer, monitors, etc. That won't be a big power draw -- probably less than 100 watts and maybe 2 or 3 amps for the Mini PC, Raspberry Pi, and either two or three LED TVs-as-monitors combined -- and the camper's internal setup might handle that ... but it might not, and even if it does it's a 35-year-old power setup that's been sitting outside for (checks notes) 35 years. I'll probably use the internal system for nothing heavier than an Echo Dot, a USB charging tower, and maybe a lamp.
Even if the roof (crossed fingers) doesn't leak, I also plan to apply rubber sealant to it in the near future, before I start in with rooftop solar.
