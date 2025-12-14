Starlink at About One Month ...

... is still proving a satisfactory (and less expensive) replacement for cable Internet.
That's fairly typical, although it's showing a higher latency than usual.
I've noticed essentially no down time (I think there was an outage of a second or two last week -- by the time I finished reading the "you aren't connected" box when trying to load a site and hit "refresh," it was back up). The wifi unit built into the Starlink router reaches the whole house (and the camper) without any need for boosters/repeaters.
My "when it makes financial sense" shopping list includes a second set of the gear, so that my service isn't down if something fries or whatever.
When will it make financial sense? Perhaps when I've earned a couple of months of free service via my affiliate link. If Starlink seems to fit your needs and you use that link to sign up with them, you'll get a free month of service and so will I.
I suggest shopping around for the equipment. Prices seem to change frequently, but when I bought my "Gen 3 Standard Kit" it was cheaper from Amazon than directly from Starlink. Walmart also carries Starlink gear.
