Wednesday, December 10, 2025

NFL Week 15 Picks

Week 15 of the NFL season kicks off tomorrow night with the Atlanta Falcons going up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. My picks:

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Chicago Bears beat Cleveland Browns
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati Bengals*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers*
  • New England Patriots beat Buffalo Bills*
  • New York Giants beat Washington Commanders
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat New York Jets
  • Houston Texans beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Denver Broncos beat Green Bay Packers
  • Detroit Lions beat Los Angeles Rams*
  • Carolina Panthers  beat Los Angeles Rams
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Tennessee Titans
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Indianapolis Colts
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Miami Dolphins beat Pittsburgh Steelers*
"Upset" picks --  predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.

