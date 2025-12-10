NFL Week 15 Picks

Week 15 of the NFL season kicks off tomorrow night with the Atlanta Falcons going up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. My picks:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears beat Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- New England Patriots beat Buffalo Bills*
- New York Giants beat Washington Commanders
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat New York Jets
- Houston Texans beat Arizona Cardinals
- Denver Broncos beat Green Bay Packers
- Detroit Lions beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Carolina Panthers beat Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers beat Tennessee Titans
- Seattle Seahawks beat Indianapolis Colts
- Dallas Cowboys beat Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins beat Pittsburgh Steelers*
"Upset" picks -- predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
