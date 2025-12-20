Cold ... For Florida

As an office work environment, 44 degrees isn't ideal. The camper theoretically has heat from its rooftop AC unit, but I've got that tarped over now, I've disconnected from "shore power," and anyway, the one time I did test it it threw the house breaker before putting out any noticeable heat.
This morning, I'm running a very small space heater (on the extension cord I had been using for "shore power" -- everything else is on a UPS, plugged into a heavy-duty extension cord running direct to a house plug on a higher-amp breaker).
I'm going to have to grab a bigger space heater (I think we have one in storage), and do some more work sealing and insulating this place. We always have a few sub-freezing nights per year, occasionally even something down in the 20s, and I get up and head for the office around 4:30am. The lowest temperatures here usually seem to hit between 5am and 7am.
Other than it being a wee bit cool, though, I like the office setup. I plan some tiny future improvements (e.g. nicer bench cushion, stronger overhead light), but it works.
