NFL Week 16 Results

- Los Angeles Rams beat Seattle Seahawks
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Washington Commanders
- Chicago Bears beat Green Bay Packers
- Buffalo Bills beat Cleveland Browns
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Dallas Cowboys
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Tennessee Titans
- New Orleans Saints beat New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings beat New York Giants
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers
- Miami Dolphins beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Denver Broncos*
- Atlanta Falcons beat Arizona Cardinals
- Detroit Lions beat Pittsburgh Steelers
- Houston Texans beat Las Vegas Raiders
- New England Patriots beat Baltimore Ravens
- San Francisco 49ers beat Indianapolis Colts
It gets a little weirder from here on out: Teams that have assured their playoff berths/seeds -- or been excluded -- may rest their usual starters and lose games they'd have normally won.
My expectation is that the Kansas City Chiefs, with a busted season, will largely use their last few games as auditions/tests for players who've seen little or no game time this year. In addition to Mahomes and Minshew being out with injuries and Kelce likely retiring, they've got other players who are on the injury list or who may be looking at the door. So Andy Reid will try to get a jump on putting together the 2026 squad. That doesn't mean they necessarily WON'T win any more, but I'm not really expecting them to.
No comments:
Post a Comment