Wednesday, December 24, 2025

NFL Week 17 Picks

It's Christmas week in the NFL, with three games scheduled for the holiday itself. My picks:

  • Dallas Cowboys beat Washington Commanders
  • Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Denver Broncos beat Kansas City Chiefs
  • Houston Texans beat Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Green Bay Packers beat Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Carolina Panthers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
  • Tennessee Titans beat New Orleans Saints*
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Indianapolis Colts
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Miami Dolphins
  • New England Patriots beat New York Jets
  • Las Vegas Raiders beat New York Giants*
  • Buffalo Bills beat Philadelphia Eagles
  • Chicago Bears beat San Francisco 49ers*
  • Los Angeles Rams beat Atlanta Falcons
"Upset" picks --  predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
