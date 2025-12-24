NFL Week 17 Picks

- Dallas Cowboys beat Washington Commanders
- Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
- Denver Broncos beat Kansas City Chiefs
- Houston Texans beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Green Bay Packers beat Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Arizona Cardinals
- Seattle Seahawks beat Carolina Panthers
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
- Tennessee Titans beat New Orleans Saints*
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Indianapolis Colts
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots beat New York Jets
- Las Vegas Raiders beat New York Giants*
- Buffalo Bills beat Philadelphia Eagles
- Chicago Bears beat San Francisco 49ers*
- Los Angeles Rams beat Atlanta Falcons
"Upset" picks -- predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
