Definitely Worth The Outing

I'd only seen it on DVD/streaming before -- when the two halves were released, I had young kids, so most of my big-screen viewing was of movies you'd take young kids to.
Definitely worth seeing at the theater ... if it's your kind of thing in the first place.
It's my kind of thing. I've been a fan of Quentin Tarantino's movies since Pulp Fiction; that film and Kill Bill are my two favorites (Tamara seems to prefer Reservoir Dogs and Inglorious Basterds).
I'm a little bit younger than Tarantino, and I grew up in the midwest while he grew up in LA, but I think we have a shared a sense of nostalgia for the early 1970s in general and its movies and TV in particular. Even when he's being cagey about precisely what period one of his films is set in (my two favorites seem to hop back and forth in terms of cars, clothing, set items, etc.), most of them, most of the time, feel like they are set in that time period, could have been made in that time period, or both.
Also, there's just a different feel between movies shot on 35mm film and movies shot in digital, and it's been a long time since I've seen the former at the theater.
