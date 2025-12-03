Things Just Keep Moving Faster ...

Generally, the only time I worry too much about delivery speeds is with delivery of restaurant food, which isn't something I do much of. If we want take-out pizza, we usually just order it at times when a family member is out and about, is coming home soon, and can pick it up. I've used Uber Eats two or three times over the course of several years, when the rest of the family was traveling and I thought I deserved a treat (e.g. a ribeye from Outback or prime rib from Miller's Ale House). I guess it's nice, but it's not something I'd get into habitual use of.
When we order groceries for delivery, we accept the "standard" no-additional-fee delivery time rather than paying for rush. That used to be InstaCart, but we changed to Walmart+ because it's cheaper overall and comes with better bonus features (e.g. free Paramount Plus streaming service and gasoline discounts). That's probably 80% of our groceries (Tamara keeps an eye on Publix's "BOGO" sales and we prefer a couple of Aldi items to the Walmart equivalents), and since Tamara does most of the grocery shopping it means she's not lugging heavy stuff around the store and to the car -- and also isn't making "impulse purchases," which probably saves us more than the annual membership fee.
As for Amazon, I've got no problems with their delivery options. As a Prime member, I get most stuff within a couple of days, and sometimes even on the same day (certain combinations of items that total $25 or more; it's not something I go looking for, but occasionally it works out that way).
I don't have anything against 30-minute delivery in principle, but I just can't imagine most people feeling like they really need it on anything other than a hot pizza.
