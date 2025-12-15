We Have The Technology ...

The light isn't working. I'll see if I can figure out why; if it's not an easy fix, I'll get a solar "shed light," put the panel on the roof, and go with that. The little USB desk light I stuck in there until the bulb arrived isn't bad, but it's a little anemic.
By the time I got back from family outings -- during which I bought two tarps and a shower curtain -- it was too dark to mess with the tarps or the tape. I'll probably do some of that today.
The shower curtain was an experiment, and it seems to be a successful one. The camper has fittings for the rods on each side; I did the door side, and it covers pretty much everything except the pop-outs. I'll replace the shower curtain with a heavier cloth curtain, and run velcro strips down each side so that I can seal up the camper at need but just pull the curtain back for window light, etc. otherwise.
I'm thinking I may need to run a heavy extension cord directly into the camper to supplement its internal power hookup. A little "fan heater" threw the internal breaker yesterday, so I don't know that that system can support even my energy-efficient computer/monitors.
Not a big deal -- I can just use the internal setup for lights, an Alexa speaker, etc. Or I may switch the camper's internal over to the 30-amp hookup after getting a 30-amp breaker installed in the house (by an electrician -- I'm not one).
