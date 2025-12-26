A Second Day of Christmas

This year's first Christmas present got a good reaction, in which a substantial portion of the more than 100 comments were real/substantive rather than servings from the Bob's Troll Farm Value Menu. Enough so that if someone cares to work at it a little, it can serve as a coherent argument/response thread, which is what I wanted to get out of the whole thing (I may go back and clean up some of the BTFVM material to make it even more useful).
Here's a second thread, from which I hope to get the same kind of return on investment. It launches with a claim from commenter "White Men Can Trump," that:
Knapp will I'm sure claim that everyone who disagrees with him in that issue [immigration] is not a libertarian
Along with "invasion" and "replacement," that makes a third thing WMCT seems very sure of which happens to be untrue.
I consider it an obvious and non-controversial fact that someone can be a libertarian while holding a non-, or even anti-, libertarian position, including on immigration, for the same reason that one can be a basketball player and miss a three-point shot, or be a mathematician and incorrectly solve an equation, or be a skilled driver and get in a one-car accident attributable to driver error.
It's even obviously and non-controversially true that any of the above actors might honestly, if incorrectly, attribute the event to something other than their own error and insist that they got it right.
Why might those things happen? Any number of reasons.
In WMCT's case, the reason seems to be that he's alarmed by (and hence clamorous to be led to safety from) two of Mencken's "endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary" -- "invasion" and "replacement" -- and that that kind of irrational terror just isn't very susceptible to reason.
But there could be other causes, so I think it's worth discussing the question "how/why do libertarians arrive at positions which conflict with libertarianism, sometimes even sticking to those positions when corrected while still, for the most part, agreeing with libertarianism?"
Have at (I'm back and forth between old house and new today getting the last of the moving done; I'll try to be more uniform and timely in deleting BTFVM content so that there maybe be an enlightening discussion).
