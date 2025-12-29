One Reason I Continue to Wait on Purchasing "Smart Glasses"

If I didn't wear prescription eyeglasses, I'd have likely purchased some with e.g. bluetooth mic and speakers and a built-in camera, and probably have them set up to use either Alexa or Google Assistant.
But once I've factored in the need to purchase prescription lenses and have them put into the frames, they're just a lot less attractive -- especially since I don't wear glasses while at my desk or around the house. In theory, I could wear bifocals, but my prescription is such that it's easier to just put on glasses for distance vision, and take them off when at my desk, etc. Not worth the cost and inconvenience (including changing prescription lenses, potentially after every eye exam) if I'm only using them the very few hours a day when I'm neither asleep nor at my desk.
The technology is coming along, but not quite here yet (at least at my preferred price point), such that eventually I'll be able to get smart glasses with all the bells and whistles (two-way bluetooth audio, good camera, good voice control instead of having to tap things, augmented reality functions, etc.), that also automatically focus for me, based on my prescription. When I'm on the motorcycle, I see well at a distance. When I'm at my desk, I see the screen perfectly. And everything in between.
Then I'd just wear them all the time ... and they'd be worth putting significant money into (especially since instead of replacing frames or lenses when my prescription changes, I'd just change the prescription ... assuming that the glasses themselves didn't conduct their own eye exams for me and save me that cost).
I suspect that consumer-priced models of something like that will be available by 2030 at the latest.
