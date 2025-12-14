Couldn't Resist ...

Not bad. The "pop-out" bed felt a lot more stable than I expected. The weather was mild (40 degrees or so), so I didn't need heat.
If I decide to do much of that, I'll want a real mattress (the existing ones are about 3" thick).
And of course I'll need to get the thing sealed up better. Canvas repair tape arrives today, but I'll almost certainly be looking at tarps and either permanent framing or temporary wooden inserts (more likely the latter -- I'd like to be able to pop it down for hurricanes) to get the thing reasonably weatherproof.
The AC is a little too much for the 15-amp breaker I'm connected to. I may set up a 30-amp system, but probably not. I don't see any reason why a fan wouldn't be sufficient.
I'm pretty sure the heat runs on propane. I will probably not even try to hook that up. A 35-year-old propane furnace in a trailer with plenty of flammable components ... what could possibly go wrong? A small space heater should be more than sufficient if I decide it's too cold.
Based on some measuring and the way things are laid out (bench seats that I don't want to remove, wheel-wells, that I can't remove, etc., I will probably use the "dinette" table as my desk rather than try to fit my current desk in the trailer. My two computer monitors should fit easily, and for the Raspberry Pi based podcasting rig I'll look into hanging one of my old 19" monitors from either one of the pop up stanchions or the ceiling beam. In fact, I may get that part set up today (partially, anyway -- my uninterruptible power supply won't move out there until I move my entire office setup out).
The front pop-out deck will be used for storage so that Tamara can stop whining about how much space my guitar collection takes up, etc. Obviously I'll want any guitar storage area good and waterproof first. Inside, I'll cover that pop-out with a green screen curtain so that if I want to do video podcasts I can do so "from" other locales.
So far, I've seen no reason to install the vinyl flooring the guy included in the deal. The current flooring is fine -- some kind of black tile in most of the trailer, the original linoleum where the stove/sink used to be -- and I'll probably cover that area with some kind of cabinetry.
