The Camper's First Rainy Day and Night ...

It's a very slow drip coming from a (drilled) hole in the bottom of the front-to-rear ceiling beam. Maybe a pint of water over a 12-hour period, with perhaps three hours of actual rain.
Of course, where it comes out of the beam doesn't tell me where it got into the beam, but the first and most obvious guess would be the points at which the beam bolts into the actual roof. Just sealing that little internal hole wouldn't fix it -- the water would just build up inside the hollow beam and come out somewhere else.
I'm planning to do the whole roof with elastomeric sealant Real Soon Now, but for today I will probably hit all the bolts, seams, etc. where anything attaches to the camper roof with a spray sealant and see if that fixes the specific problem.
Today is Move The Home Office Into The Camper Day.
Update, 8:30am: I'm posting this from the camper. The home office move is about 90% complete. Both computers are moved, set up, and connecting to wifi. The other 10% is waiting for my new extension cord to arrive -- I'm using the "shore power" cord to test things out -- and finding or building a right arm rest to support my elbow when I'm using the mouse. I may also extend or replace the table so that I can move the monitors to a friendlier angle as well. But except during hurricanes, I expect to be working out here from now on.
No comments:
Post a Comment