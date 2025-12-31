I Never Bothered with a Wifi Range Extender Before ...

But at the new place, with my office rig located across the house and then some (in the camper in the back yard) from the Starlink router, I tended to get a fairly weak signal, and didn't feel like running Ethernet from the router, under the house, and out back, probably doing buried conduit to protect it between house and camper (and having to redo things if I decide to move the camper).
So I bought this (not an affiliate link).
There were cheaper -- much cheaper -- options, but the reviews on them tended to emphasize difficult setups and spotty performance. Better to spend $34 right off the bat than have to return/replace one or more $10 devices.
It's located about halfway between the router and the camper, and improves signal strength to the kitchen/dining area as well -- Tamara keeps a laptop on the "bar" in the kitchen, and will probably end up putting her desk at a spot with line of site to it; there's also an Echo Show in the kitchen for the moment, bu it's old and slow, so I may replace it with either a Dot or an Alexa-enabled tablet).
The signal strength to the camper went from "usually no higher than 40%" and occasionally just out, to "usually no lower than 70%, and no drops yet." Setup was reasonably simple, although at first my desktop seemed to have a problem with it (it would connect to the new network but not via that network to the Internet; a reboot fixed that).
So, if you have a need for this kind of device, I do recommend this model.
