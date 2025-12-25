Happy Christmas, Etc.

This is the blog's 726th post of the year, beating last year by one and establishing its new record for posts in a single year.
According to Blogspot's/Google stats, KN@PPSTER has received 1.76 million page views in the last 12 months.
About one million of those views were from within the US, nearly 150,000 each from Brazil and Singapore (I'm assuming a lot of those were bot or troll VPN views). Other listed countries with significant numbers include Norway, Vietnam, Hong Kong, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.
The vast majority of visitors used Windows as their operating system and Chrome as their browser, but significant percentages used MacOS, Linux, and Android / Firefox, Safari, and Edge, with smatterings of other OSes and browsers.
As for what posts all those visitors were reading, the daily Wordle hint seems to be the blog's real workhorse with -- so far as I can tell based on the limited stats Blogspot produces -- 1.5-2k visits each day. A lot of the other visits were clearly search engine referrals on particular keywords/phrases. As for devoted daily readers, my guess -- based on comments -- is that there are about 10 of you (I'm only counting "Bob" and his numerous sock puppet troll personalities as one).
Anyway, thanks for a good year here at KN@PPSTER!
* Yes, I know it isn't winter in the southern hemisphere, but the vast majority of this blog's visitors are from (or at least visit from IP addresses in) the northern hemisphere.
