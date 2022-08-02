Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Wordle 409 Hint


Hint: Be careful about committing here, and keep doubly in mind what Yogi Berra said: "If you come to a fork in the road, take it."

Note: I did not solve this one in my six attempts.




First Letter: C


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 5:48 AM
