Wordle 409 Hint

Hint: Be careful about committing here, and keep doubly in mind what Yogi Berra said: "If you come to a fork in the road, take it."
Note: I did not solve this one in my six attempts.
First Letter: C
Hint: Be careful about committing here, and keep doubly in mind what Yogi Berra said: "If you come to a fork in the road, take it."
Note: I did not solve this one in my six attempts.
To the extent possible under law, Thomas L. Knapp has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to KN@PPSTER. This work is published from: United States.