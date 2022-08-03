OK, I'm In





No, my ideology hasn't changed. Their current platform is wide open enough to accommodate pretty much any ideology, and I figure they deserve to have a libertarian caucus pushing them in the right direction.





Am I optimistic that they'll change the direction of American politics? No.





If they do change the direction of American politics, am I confident that they'll do so in the right direction? No.





But since my own party of more than a quarter century has fallen to a hostile takeover, I figure that the portion of my time that I devote to electoral politics is kind of up for grabs and I might as well give these guys their shot at it.





In the, that is.