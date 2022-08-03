Wednesday, August 03, 2022

OK, I'm In


In the Forward Party, that is.

No, my ideology hasn't changed. Their current platform is wide open enough to accommodate pretty much any ideology, and I figure they deserve to have a libertarian caucus pushing them in the right direction.

Am I optimistic that they'll change the direction of American politics? No.

If they do change the direction of American politics, am I confident that they'll do so in the right direction? No.

But since my own party of more than a quarter century has fallen to a hostile takeover, I figure that the  portion of  my time that I devote to electoral politics is kind of up for grabs and I might as well give these guys their shot at it.


