The NRSC Signals Its Agreement With My US Senate Predictions

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is canceling $10 million worth of advertising buys in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, Rolling Stone reports (citing the paywalled New York Times).
Translation: The NRSC agrees with me that those states are pretty much irretrievably in the Democratic win column and will be redirecting the money to seeking turnovers in Nevada and Georgia, and saving JD Vance's hide in Ohio, which was supposed to be a relatively easy Republican "hold" but is now a real horse race with Democrat Tim Ryan polling 4.5% ahead.
Additional translation: The GOP is giving up on the idea of a net gain of one seat in the US Senate to get a majority, and hoping to limit its losses to one or two seats.
